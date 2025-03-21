Texas takes on William & Mary in first round of NCAA Tournament

William & Mary Tribe (16-18, 12-10 CAA) at Texas Longhorns (31-3, 17-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

William & Mary Tribe (16-18, 12-10 CAA) at Texas Longhorns (31-3, 17-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -45.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against William & Mary.

The Longhorns are 17-2 against SEC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Texas is 26-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tribe are 12-10 against CAA teams. William & Mary is sixth in the CAA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Rolph averaging 3.4.

Texas makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). William & Mary averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shay Holle is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 6.6 points. Madison Booker is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Anahi-Lee Cauley is averaging 5.4 points for the Tribe. Bella Nascimento is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 65.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

