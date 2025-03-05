Texas State takes on Marshall in Sun Belt Tournament

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-19, 7-12 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (13-16, 7-11 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-19, 7-12 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (13-16, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and Marshall meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 7-11 against Sun Belt teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Texas State gives up 66.1 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Thundering Herd’s record in Sun Belt play is 7-12. Marshall has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 68.5 points per game, 2.4 more than the 66.1 Texas State allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Ja’Mia Harris is averaging 11.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Meredith Maier averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Aislynn Hayes is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

