Texas Southern Tigers play in SWAC Tournament against the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves (12-17, 11-8 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (16-14, 15-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Alcorn State play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 15-4 against SWAC teams, with a 1-10 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

The Braves are 11-8 against SWAC teams. Alcorn State is 7-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Southern’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 38.6% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Alcorn State won the last meeting 60-52 on Feb. 28. Sharmanye Finley scored 20 to help lead Alcorn State to the win, and Courtlyn Loudermill scored 15 points for Texas Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Henderson is averaging 8.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Claytor is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging four points. Destiny Brown is shooting 53.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 61.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.