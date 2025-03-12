Texas Southern takes on Alabama State in SWAC Tournament

Alabama State Hornets (16-15, 12-6 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (15-16, 12-6 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Alabama State Hornets (16-15, 12-6 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (15-16, 12-6 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alabama State.

The Tigers have gone 12-6 against SWAC teams, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 12-6 against SWAC teams. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 6.9.

Texas Southern’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 73.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 71.7 Texas Southern gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Texas Southern won 80-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Jaylen Wysinger led Texas Southern with 23 points, and Madlock led Alabama State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Amarr Knox is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

