Texas Southern finishes off SWAC regular season with 80-68 victory over Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Josh Farmer totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds as Texas Southern closed out the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season with an 80-68 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

The Tigers (15-16, 12-6) finished in the top six to earn a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals. The Panthers (5-26, 4-14) earned the 10th and final seed and will play a first-round game against the No. 7 seed on Tuesday.

Jaylen Wysinger scored 13 points, going 6 of 13 from the field for Texas Southern. Grayson Carter had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Jordan Tillmon led the way for the Panthers (5-26, 4-14) with 17 points. Marcel Bryant added 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Zaakir Sawyer finished with 13 points and two steals.

