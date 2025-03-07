Texas Southern faces Prairie View A&M, aims to break road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (14-14, 13-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 6-11 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (14-14, 13-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 6-11 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hits the road against Prairie View A&M looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 4-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 13-4 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 2.8.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 67.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 67.9 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is averaging 9.5 points for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 35.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers. Daeja Holmes is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.