Texas Longhorns face the Illinois Fighting Illini in second round

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9, 11-8 Big Ten) at Texas Longhorns (32-3, 17-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -18.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas plays Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC games is 17-2, and their record is 15-1 against non-conference opponents. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC with 16.5 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.0.

The Fighting Illini are 11-8 in Big Ten play. Illinois ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Texas makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Illinois averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Shay Holle is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendall Bostic is averaging 15.8 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 16.5 points and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

