Texas and Tennessee square off in the Sweet 16

Tennessee Volunteers (24-9, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (33-3, 17-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas and No. 20 Tennessee meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Longhorns have gone 17-2 against SEC teams, with a 16-1 record in non-conference play. Texas is 28-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Volunteers are 9-9 in SEC play. Tennessee ranks 110th in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.9% from deep. Jewel Spear leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Texas scores 79.3 points, 9.1 more per game than the 70.2 Tennessee allows. Tennessee scores 31.7 more points per game (87.5) than Texas allows (55.8).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Texas won the last matchup 80-76 on Jan. 24. Madison Booker scored 26 to help lead Texas to the win, and Ruby Whitehorn scored 21 points for Tennessee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Spear is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 12.8 points. Talaysia Cooper is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

