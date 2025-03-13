Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV leaves SEC Tournament as career scoring leader, passing Allan Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV is leaving Music City his earliest yet with No. 14 Texas A&M. He’s…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV is leaving Music City his earliest yet with No. 14 Texas A&M. He’s taking a handful of Southeastern Conference Tournament records with him.

The 6-foot guard played and lost his 11th tournament game Thursday in double overtime to Texas, but not for lack of effort.

Taylor finished with 29 points and was 17 of 18 at the free-throw line. That made Taylor the SEC Tournament career scoring leader with 202 points. Allan Houston, a two-time NBA All-Star, had 187 points over nine games from 1990-93 with Tennessee.

“I’m extremely blessed to be in that position,” Taylor said after being told he passed Houston. “Thankful for my teammates and our coaches for helping me be in that position because without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today. So great honor. I’m thankful.”

The Aggies guard also now has the tournament’s most field goals attempted with 156 after 18 against Texas. That topped the mark set by Tony Delk at Kentucky from 1993-96.

Taylor’s nearly perfect day at the free-throw line also gave him the records for free throws attempted (65) and made (61). Houston held both of those marks previously.

Taylor also became the 28th SEC player to reach 2,000 points with his first bucket of the game — a driving layup with 13:10 to go in the first half.

