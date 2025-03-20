Texas A&M takes on Yale in first round of NCAA Tournament

Yale Bulldogs (22-7, 15-1 Ivy League) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (22-10, 11-8 SEC) Denver; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (22-7, 15-1 Ivy League) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (22-10, 11-8 SEC)

Denver; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas A&M plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Yale.

The Aggies have gone 11-8 against SEC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M ranks second in the SEC in team defense, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 15-1 in Ivy League play. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Nick Townsend averaging 9.4.

Texas A&M averages 74.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.7 Yale allows. Yale averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

John Poulakidas is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

