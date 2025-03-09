Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tops Houston Christian 62-48 in 1st round of Southland Conference tourney

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Garry Clark finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Garry Clark finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 62-48 victory over Houston Christian on Sunday night in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Islanders (20-13) advance to play No. 4 seed Northwestern State on Monday. The winner will play No. 1 seed McNeese in a Tuesday semifinal.

Dian Wright-Forde totaled 13 points and three steals for the Islanders. Jaden Walker added 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting and 10 rebounds.

Julian Mackey led the way for the Huskies (12-20) with 17 points. Bryson Dawkins added nine points and four steals.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took the lead with 9:11 left in the first half and never looked back. Clark led the Islanders with 12 points to help put them up 34-24 at the break.

