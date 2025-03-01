Texas A&M-CC earns 68-54 win against SE Louisiana

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 16 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat SE Louisiana 68-54 on Saturday. Clark added…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 16 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat SE Louisiana 68-54 on Saturday.

Clark added nine rebounds for the Islanders (18-13, 11-8 Southland Conference). Jaden Walker scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds. Owen Dease had 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Sam Hines Jr. led the way for the Lions (18-12, 12-7) with 12 points and six rebounds. SE Louisiana also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Jeremy Elyzee. Kam Burton had 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Texas A&M-CC hosts New Orleans and SE Louisianaplays UT Rio Grande Valley on the road.

