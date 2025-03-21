Texas A&M Aggies and Michigan Wolverines meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Michigan Wolverines (26-9, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (23-10, 11-8 SEC) Denver; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Michigan Wolverines (26-9, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (23-10, 11-8 SEC)

Denver; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas A&M takes on No. 14 Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 11-8 against SEC opponents, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 17-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Michigan allows to opponents. Michigan scores 10.0 more points per game (78.0) than Texas A&M allows (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 33.9% over the last 10 games.

Danny Wolf is averaging 13 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

