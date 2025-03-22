Texas A&M Aggies and Michigan Wolverines meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Michigan Wolverines (26-9, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (23-10, 11-8 SEC) Denver; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Michigan Wolverines (26-9, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (23-10, 11-8 SEC)

Denver; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas A&M takes on No. 14 Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in SEC games is 11-8, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference games. Texas A&M has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 17-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Texas A&M scores 74.5 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 71.1 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 10.0 more points per game (78.0) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wolverines. Danny Wolf is averaging 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

