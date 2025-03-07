Terry leads Georgia Tech against Wake Forest after 31-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14, 10-9 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-10, 12-7 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14, 10-9 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-10, 12-7 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces Wake Forest after Lance Terry scored 31 points in Georgia Tech’s 89-74 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Demon Deacons have gone 12-3 in home games. Wake Forest is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-9 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Wake Forest makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Yellow Jackets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 15.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Terry is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Duncan Powell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

