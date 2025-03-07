Tensaie and UTEP host Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-14, 7-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-17, 4-13 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-14, 7-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-17, 4-13 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays Louisiana Tech after Ivane Tensaie scored 22 points in UTEP’s 65-64 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Miners have gone 8-7 in home games. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.2.

The Lady Techsters have gone 7-10 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA scoring 66.7 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

UTEP’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The Miners and Lady Techsters meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ndack Mbengue is averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Miners. Tensaie is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

