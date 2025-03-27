Tennessee Volunteers play the Kentucky Wildcats in Sweet 16

Kentucky Wildcats (24-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (29-7, 14-7 SEC) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:39 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers…

Kentucky Wildcats (24-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (29-7, 14-7 SEC)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:39 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee and No. 18 Kentucky square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Volunteers have gone 14-7 against SEC opponents, with a 15-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Igor Milicic Jr. paces the Volunteers with 6.8 boards.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC games is 11-9. Kentucky is sixth in college basketball scoring 85.0 points per game while shooting 48.2%.

Tennessee makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Kentucky has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Kentucky won 75-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 13 points, and Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeigler is averaging 13.7 points, 7.4 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Chaz Lanier is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amari Williams is averaging 10.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

