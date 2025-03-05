Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles take on the UT Martin Skyhawks in OVC Tournament

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-18, 9-11 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-16, 10-10 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-18, 9-11 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-16, 10-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays in the OVC Tournament against UT Martin.

The Golden Eagles are 10-10 against OVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC scoring 72.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks’ record in OVC play is 9-11. UT Martin has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tennessee Tech averages 72.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.7 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 74.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 74.2 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Rodney Johnson Jr. is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Afan Trnka is averaging 8.1 points for the Skyhawks. Tarence Guinyard is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.