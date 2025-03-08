Tennessee Tech and Lindenwood (MO) play for OVC Championship

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (21-9, 17-4 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (25-5, 19-2 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (21-9, 17-4 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (25-5, 19-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays Lindenwood (MO) in the OVC Championship.

The Golden Eagles are 19-2 against OVC opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play.

The Lions’ record in OVC games is 17-4. Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 7.2 more points per game (68.8) than Tennessee Tech allows to opponents (61.6).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Carter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.6 points for the Lions. Mya Skoff is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.