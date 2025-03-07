Tennessee State tops Lindenwood 69-55 in Ohio Valley Conference Championship quarterfinals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Carlous Williams had 15 points to guide Tennessee State to a 69-55 victory over Lindenwood on…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Carlous Williams had 15 points to guide Tennessee State to a 69-55 victory over Lindenwood on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Williams added three blocks for the Tigers (17-15). Aaron Nkrumah finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Travis Harper II scored nine.

The Lions (16-17) were led by Anias Futrell with 12 points, four steals and two blocks. Jadis Jones added 10 points and Reggie Bass scored nine.

Tennessee State took the lead with 10:36 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Williams led the team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 31-24 at the break. Tennessee State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead. Justus Jackson led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

