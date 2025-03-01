Tennessee State plays Southern Indiana, aims for 7th straight home win

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-19, 5-14 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-15, 11-8 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-19, 5-14 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-15, 11-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play Southern Indiana.

The Tigers are 11-3 on their home court. Tennessee State leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 38.0 boards. Ron Jessamy paces the Tigers with 5.7 rebounds.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-14 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana is ninth in the OVC giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Tennessee State scores 78.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.4 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is averaging 16 points for the Tigers. Justus Jackson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jayland Randall is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

