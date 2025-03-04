Tennessee plays in SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (10-18, 3-13 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 8-8 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-18, 3-13 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 8-8 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee takes on Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament.

The Volunteers have gone 8-8 against SEC opponents, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is second in college basketball with 87.9 points and is shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Aggies are 3-13 in SEC play. Texas A&M gives up 68.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Tennessee scores 87.9 points, 19.3 more per game than the 68.6 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

Sole Williams is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.7 points. Sahara Jones is shooting 32.7% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 54.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.