Tennessee and UCLA square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

UCLA Bruins (23-10, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (28-7, 14-7 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (23-10, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (28-7, 14-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee takes on UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers are 14-7 against SEC opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Tennessee is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins are 13-8 in Big Ten play. UCLA is the best team in the Big Ten allowing just 65.2 points per game while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Tennessee’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18 points. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.5 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

