Temple visits Charlotte after East’s 33-point performance

Temple Owls (18-10, 12-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-19, 4-13 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (18-10, 12-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-19, 4-13 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Charlotte after Tiarra East scored 33 points in Temple’s 83-63 victory over the Rice Owls.

The 49ers are 5-8 in home games. Charlotte has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls have gone 12-5 against AAC opponents. Temple averages 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Charlotte is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 67.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 67.8 Charlotte allows to opponents.

The 49ers and Owls match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

East is averaging 14.4 points for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.