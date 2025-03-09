Temple secures 66-61 upset victory over North Texas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steve Settle scored 15 points as Temple upset North Texas 66-61 on Sunday in the final game…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steve Settle scored 15 points as Temple upset North Texas 66-61 on Sunday in the final game of the regular season.

Both teams advance to the American Athletic Association Conference Tournament. Ninth-seeded Temple plays a second-round game Thursday. North Texas, the No. 2 seed, plays a quarterfinal game Friday.

Settle also added five rebounds for the Owls (17-14, 9-9 American Athletic Conference). Zion Stanford scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Elijah Gray shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Atin Wright led the Mean Green (23-7, 14-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Brenen Lorient added 15 points for North Texas. Jasper Floyd finished with 10 points and four assists. The Mean Green broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Temple went into halftime ahead of North Texas 34-24. Matteo Picarelli scored nine points in the half. Wright scored Temple’s final six points as they closed out a five-point victory.

