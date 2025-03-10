Temple plays in AAC Tournament against the Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (11-20, 6-14 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (19-10, 13-5 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (11-20, 6-14 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (19-10, 13-5 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Charlotte in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls are 13-5 against AAC opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Temple is sixth in the AAC scoring 67.4 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The 49ers are 6-14 against AAC teams. Charlotte is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Temple averages 67.4 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 66.9 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Temple gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keanna Rembert is averaging 10.8 points and six rebounds for the 49ers. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.