Temple Owls play in AAC Tournament against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-19, 6-12 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (17-14, 9-9 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Tulsa in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls have gone 9-9 against AAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Temple is sixth in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Steve Settle averaging 5.1.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-12 against AAC teams. Tulsa is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Temple’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Temple won 81-77 in the last matchup on March 5. Zion Stanford led Temple with 20 points, and Keaston Willis led Tulsa with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 22 points for the Owls. Stanford is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Willis is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

