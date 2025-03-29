TCU meets Notre Dame for Sweet 16 matchup

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-5, 17-3 ACC) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (33-3, 19-2 Big 12) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-5, 17-3 ACC) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (33-3, 19-2 Big 12)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 TCU squares off against No. 8 Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 play is 19-2, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference games. TCU has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish are 17-3 against ACC teams. Notre Dame is the best team in the ACC scoring 18.2 fast break points per game.

TCU averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame scores 27.6 more points per game (85.1) than TCU allows to opponents (57.5).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. TCU won the last meeting 76-68 on Nov. 29. Hailey Van Lith scored 21 to help lead TCU to the win, and Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points for Notre Dame.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Conner averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Van Lith is averaging 17.7 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is shooting 47.3% and averaging 24.1 points for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

