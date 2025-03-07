TCU Horned Frogs play in Big 12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (28-3, 16-2 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 2:30 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (28-3, 16-2 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Colorado.

The Horned Frogs have gone 16-2 against Big 12 opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. TCU has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes are 11-9 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TCU averages 78.5 points, 13.3 more per game than the 65.2 Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Sedona Prince is averaging 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

Jade Masogayo is averaging 12.1 points for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

