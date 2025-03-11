TCU Horned Frogs face the Colorado Buffaloes in Big 12 Tournament

Colorado Buffaloes (12-19, 3-18 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (16-15, 9-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-19, 3-18 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (16-15, 9-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Colorado.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 games is 9-11, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. TCU is seventh in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 3-18 in Big 12 play. Colorado has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

TCU averages 67.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 71.8 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 70.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 68.7 TCU gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Colorado won the last matchup 76-56 on March 8. Julian Hammond III scored 19 to help lead Colorado to the win, and Trazarien White scored 21 points for TCU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.3 points for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Hammond is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.