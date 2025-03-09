TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears play for Big 12 Championship

Baylor Bears (27-6, 17-3 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (30-3, 18-2 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (27-6, 17-3 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (30-3, 18-2 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU takes on No. 17 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 play is 18-2, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. TCU has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 17-3 in Big 12 play. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 3.7.

TCU averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Horned Frogs. Madison Conner is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Andrews is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 assists. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

