TCU and Fairleigh Dickinson play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (29-3, 19-0 NEC) at TCU Horned Frogs (31-3, 19-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -30.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 TCU plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 games is 19-2, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 2.8.

The Knights are 19-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks sixth in the NEC scoring 24.7 points per game in the paint led by Teneisia Brown averaging 6.0.

TCU averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and three blocks for the Horned Frogs. Madison Conner is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Knights. Ava Renninger is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

