Taylor looks to cap illustrious Texas A&M career with deep run in NCAA Tournament. Yale up first

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV’s importance to Texas A&M can’t be overstated.

“He means everything,” teammate Manny Obaseki said. “He is Texas A&M basketball.”

Taylor has garnered so much respect in his four years in College Station that the school raised his No. 4 jersey into the rafters following his last home game, an 83-72 upset of top-ranked Auburn March 4.

While his number is not officially retired due to university policy, Taylor’s jersey has taken its place in Reed Arena alongside those of two other Texas A&M basketball stars: Acie Law IV, who helped A&M to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1987 in 2006, and Danielle Adams, star of the 2011 national championship team.

“It is our desire … that Wade Taylor IV will not just be remembered, but that he will never be forgotten,” coach Buzz Williams said as the jersey was raised. “When anyone enters this arena for any reason at any time or when anyone broaches the topic of Texas A&M men’s basketball, 4 will always be present. “

Taylor struggled to articulate what such an honor meant to him.

“That was a special moment,” he said. “I will never forget it.”

Now Taylor will try and build on his already impressive legacy by helping the fourth-seeded Aggies to a deep tournament run. Texas A&M opens the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night against 13-seed Yale.

The Aggies are in the tournament for a third straight season under Williams and behind the leadership of Taylor, who led the team by averaging 15.2 points and 4.3 assists in the regular season.

Taylor has not just been on the team for four years but has played at a high level since his arrival. Earlier this month, he became Texas A&M’s all-time leading scorer, passing Bernard King, who had 1,990 from 1999-2003, and heading to the NCAA tourney with 2,028 career points.

Taylor became the first Aggie since Vernon Smith in 1981 to earn first-team all-conference honors three times when he was once again chosen for the SEC first team.

Williams was asked why he pushed for Taylor’s jersey to be displayed in the arena before his career at the school had ended.

“The impact on our program in his four years has been distinct,” Williams said. “I think who he is on and off the floor represents all of the things that this institution is about. And I don’t want to negate the other players that have been here with him throughout all four years or their families or their loyalty… but I’m thankful that 4 was able to be honored that way.”

Taylor’s teammates constantly rave about him and several joked recently that they’re excited to one day tell their grandchildren that they played with Wade Taylor. They say his accomplishments are even more impressive considering that he’s a bit undersized.

“There’s a lot of tough guards that are able to score, but being 6-foot, being as fast and electric as he is and being able to put on a show and get hot really quick and seeing him also be able to guard and defend is (impressive),” Obaseki said. “Regardless of how tall he is, he’s a dog and his energy, the spark that he gives his teammates, and his leadership is crazy.”

The Aggies were bounced in the first round of the tournament two seasons ago and lost in the second round a year ago. Taylor has an eye on helping Texas A&M do much more than that this year to cap the final chapter in his illustrious college career.

“This team is very special,” he said. “I know coach always talks about it, about things that have transformed and transpired and relationships. I think we have a special group. I think the sky is the limit. I think as long as we stay together… and give it all we got I think we have a real shot.”

