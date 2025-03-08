Taylor, Air Force Falcons to visit Falslev, Utah State Aggies

Air Force Falcons (4-26, 1-18 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (24-6, 14-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Air Force Falcons (4-26, 1-18 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (24-6, 14-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Utah State in MWC action Saturday.

The Aggies have gone 14-2 at home. Utah State ranks seventh in college basketball with 17.7 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 4.0.

The Falcons have gone 1-18 against MWC opponents. Air Force allows 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Utah State is shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.9% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 62.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 70.7 Utah State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17 points. Mason Falslev is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

