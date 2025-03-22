Tarleton State squares off against Lindenwood (MO) in NIT matchup

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (22-10, 17-5 OVC) at Tarleton State Texans (20-13, 11-7 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (22-10, 17-5 OVC) at Tarleton State Texans (20-13, 11-7 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Lindenwood (MO) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Texans have gone 11-7 against WAC teams, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Tarleton State is the WAC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Faith Acker averaging 6.3.

The Lions are 17-5 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Tarleton State averages 64.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 65.2 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) scores 11.1 more points per game (69.3) than Tarleton State gives up (58.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Acker is averaging 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. Brooke Coffey is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

