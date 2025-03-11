Tarleton State plays in WAC Tournament against the Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 7-9 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (19-12, 10-6 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 7-9 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (19-12, 10-6 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State and Southern Utah square off in the WAC Tournament.

The Texans’ record in WAC play is 10-6, and their record is 9-6 against non-conference opponents. Tarleton State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Thunderbirds’ record in WAC action is 7-9. Southern Utah is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 60.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 58.5 Tarleton State allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Tarleton State won the last meeting 74-53 on Feb. 1. Jakoriah Long scored 21 to help lead Tarleton State to the win, and Ava Uhrich scored 15 points for Southern Utah.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Texans. Long is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Samantha Johnston is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 6.6 points. Daylani Ballena is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

