Tarleton State meets UT Arlington in WAC Tournament

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-12, 11-6 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (20-12, 11-6 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-12, 11-6 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (20-12, 11-6 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State and UT Arlington square off in the WAC Tournament.

The Texans have gone 11-6 against WAC opponents, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Tarleton State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 11-6 in WAC play. UT Arlington has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tarleton State scores 64.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 68.2 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Texans won 67-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Arieona Rosborough led the Texans with 17 points, and Avery Brittingham led the Mavericks with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Acker is averaging 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brittingham is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.