Tarke has 20, Towson beats Hampton 75-72

The Associated Press

March 1, 2025, 6:32 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nendah Tarke scored 20 points as Coastal Athletic Association champion Towson beat Hampton 75-72 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Tarke shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line for the Tigers (21-10, 16-2). Tyler Tejada scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dylan Williamson shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Noah Farrakhan led the Pirates (16-15, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and eight rebounds. George Beale added 16 points for Hampton. Xzavier Long also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Williamson’s 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left made it 73-69.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

