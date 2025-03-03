Syracuse takes on SMU after Davis’ 21-point outing

Syracuse Orange (12-17, 6-12 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (21-8, 12-6 ACC) Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces…

Syracuse Orange (12-17, 6-12 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (21-8, 12-6 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces SMU after Jyare Davis scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 101-95 overtime loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mustangs have gone 11-5 in home games. SMU averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Orange have gone 6-12 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks ninth in the ACC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 3.4.

SMU makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Syracuse averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Orange meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13 points. Matt Cross is averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 11.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.