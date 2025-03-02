Syracuse hosts Sidberry and Boston College

Boston College Eagles (15-15, 6-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-17, 5-12 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (15-15, 6-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-17, 5-12 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Syracuse after Teya Sidberry scored 22 points in Boston College’s 92-89 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Orange are 7-8 in home games. Syracuse has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 6-11 in conference games. Boston College is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Syracuse’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Syracuse gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Woolley is averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

T’Yana Todd is averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles. Sidberry is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

