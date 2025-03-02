Sydnor, Manhattan Jaspers take on the Niagara Purple Eagles

Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-18, 5-12 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-18, 5-12 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Olumide Adelodun and Niagara host Will Sydnor and Manhattan in MAAC play.

The Purple Eagles have gone 6-6 at home. Niagara has a 5-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers have gone 9-8 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Niagara is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adelodun is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Masiah Gilyard is averaging 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.