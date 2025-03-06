Sydnor and the Manhattan Jaspers host conference foe Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 10-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (15-12, 10-8 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 10-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (15-12, 10-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Sacred Heart in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Jaspers are 7-5 in home games. Manhattan is second in the MAAC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Pioneers are 10-8 in conference matchups. Sacred Heart is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Will Sydnor is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Mekhi Conner is averaging 8.8 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

