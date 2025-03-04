Sullinger, Medley lead Kent State over Western Michigan 77-76

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Sullinger scored 31 points and Cian Medley secured the victory with two foul shots with…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Sullinger scored 31 points and Cian Medley secured the victory with two foul shots with four seconds remaining and the Golden Flashes beat Western Michigan 77-76 on Tuesday.

Sullinger shot 10 of 24 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Golden Flashes (20-10, 10-7 Mid-American Conference). Delrecco Gillespie scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line and added 18 rebounds. VonCameron Davis had 11 points and shot 3 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Chansey Willis Jr. led the way for the Broncos (11-19, 8-9) with 24 points and eight assists. Markhi Strickland added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Western Michigan.

Both teams next play Friday. Kent State hosts Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan goes on the road to play Bowling Green.

