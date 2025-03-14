Suder’s 23 points lead second-seeded Miami (OH) past third-seed Kent State, 72-64 in MAC semifinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Peter Suder had 23 points to lead second-seeded Miami (OH) past third-seeded Kent State, 72-64 on Friday…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Peter Suder had 23 points to lead second-seeded Miami (OH) past third-seeded Kent State, 72-64 on Friday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals.

The RedHawks will face No. 1 seed Akron in Saturday’s tournament championship game. The Zips reached the finals by knocking off Toledo, 100-90.

Suder had 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (25-8). Kam Craft went 6 of 12 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Eian Elmer shot 3 for 11, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Jalen Sullinger led the way for the Golden Flashes (22-11) with 29 points. Marquis Barnett added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Kent State. VonCameron Davis finished with 10 points.

Suder scored 13 points in the first half and Miami (OH) went into halftime trailing 33-32. Craft scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Miami (OH) to an eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.