Suder’s 15 lead Miami (OH) over Buffalo 84-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Peter Suder scored 15 points as Miami (OH) beat Buffalo 84-69 on Tuesday. Suder also contributed…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Peter Suder scored 15 points as Miami (OH) beat Buffalo 84-69 on Tuesday.

Suder also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the RedHawks (22-8, 13-4 Mid-American Conference). Luke Skaljac scored 14 points, finishing 6 of 9 from the floor. Reece Potter finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tyson Dunn finished with 16 points, eight assists and three steals for the Bulls (9-21, 4-13). Anquan Boldin Jr. added 13 points for Buffalo. Bryson Wilson also had 11 points.

Miami took the lead with 14:07 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Skaljac led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 47-35 at the break.

These two teams both play Friday. Miami hosts Ball State and Buffalo visits Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.