Stony Brook hosts Rodriguez and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (13-13, 8-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-15, 6-9 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

Monmouth Hawks (13-13, 8-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-15, 6-9 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Stony Brook after Damaris Rodriguez scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 75-65 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves are 9-4 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 8-7 against CAA opponents.

Stony Brook’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breauna Ware is averaging 13.5 points for the Seawolves. Zaida Gonzalez is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

