Stonehill visits Wagner following Paquette’s 22-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-14, 10-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-19, 5-10 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-14, 10-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-19, 5-10 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Wagner after Brooke Paquette scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 65-61 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Seahawks are 6-6 on their home court. Wagner averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Skyhawks are 10-5 in NEC play. Stonehill is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wagner is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 64.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 66.1 Wagner allows to opponents.

The Seahawks and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.4 points. Paquette is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.