Stonehill Skyhawks and Wagner Seahawks square off in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (8-20, 5-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (15-14, 11-5 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill squares off against Wagner in the NEC Tournament.

The Skyhawks are 11-5 against NEC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Seahawks’ record in NEC games is 5-11. Wagner is third in the NEC with 11.7 assists per game led by Keana Foz averaging 2.1.

Stonehill scores 64.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 66.2 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Stonehill allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Sharn Hayward is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Julia Fabozzi is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

