Stonehill Skyhawks and Wagner Seahawks play in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (8-20, 5-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (15-14, 11-5 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays in the NEC Tournament against Wagner.

The Skyhawks have gone 11-5 against NEC teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Stonehill ranks second in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Kylie Swider paces the Skyhawks with 8.8 boards.

The Seahawks are 5-11 in NEC play. Wagner ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Stonehill scores 64.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 66.2 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 59.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 Stonehill allows.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.