Stonehill plays in NEC Tournament against the Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-23, 7-10 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (16-14, 12-5 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill and Le Moyne square off in the NEC Tournament.

The Skyhawks’ record in NEC games is 12-5, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference play. Stonehill is third in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Dolphins are 7-10 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne allows 69.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.0 points per game.

Stonehill is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 54.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 66.3 Stonehill allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Skyhawks won 65-61 in the last matchup on March 1. Brooke Paquette led the Skyhawks with 22 points, and Haedyn Roberts led the Dolphins with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Paquette is averaging 18.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Roberts is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

